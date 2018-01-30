Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday laughed off a US list of Russians tapped for possible sanctions, joking that he was offended his name was not on it, but nevertheless branded it an "unfriendly act".

The 65-year-old Russian leader - who is running for re-election in March presidential polls - said the US move would further worsen ties.

At the same time, he sought to make light of the list - widely expected to send shivers through Moscow's financial elites - adding Russia would not reciprocate for now.

"I am offended, you know," Putin told his supporters with a smile, citing a famous line from a popular Soviet-era movie.

The president said he had not seen the list so far and quoted the old Oriental proverb "the dogs bark but the caravan goes on" in an effort to play down the significance of Washington's report.

The US Treasury on Monday released the long-awaited list of Russian officials - led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev - and business people singled out for sanctions under a law designed to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the election that brought Donald Trump to power.

The report, which features 96 people considered "oligarchs" close to Putin and worth at least $1 billion (805 million euros) each, does not trigger sanctions right away but may cut businesses off from world finance.

"Significance is zero"

Putin said the Kremlin list was a blow to not only the government and business circles, but to the entire country.

"Essentially, all of us, everyone out of the 146 million people have been put on some sort of list," Putin told his supporters in televised remarks.

Putin said the release of the list further complicated US-Russia ties as well as international relations in general.

He said Russia was ready to take "serious" reciprocal measures but would refrain from doing so for now.

"We are not interested in curtailing our ties with the United States," he said.