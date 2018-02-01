Vienna’s “New Year’s Baby” made it to the international edition of the New York Times, something that doesn’t happen every year. The reason, far from festive, was the wave of hatred sweeping Austrian online media after a picture showing a young Muslim family celebrating the birth of their newborn daughter, Asel, was published in Austria’s tabloid newspaper Today, an annual tradition.

Reactions to the photograph revealed the dark underbelly of a significant element within Austrian society. Online captions demonising the newborn were hard to fathom: “Next terrorist is born” and “With this tatter (referring to the hijab of the mother) on her head this old woman must stink like a wet badger – disgusting” were some of the racist slurs, referring to the proud mother wearing a headscarf. “I’m hoping for a crib death” and “Deport the scum immediately” read two other postings.

These posts reveal a growing normalisation and tendency in Austrian society towards dehumanising the "Muslim other." It stands at the heart of any form of racism to rationalise the exclusion, exploitation or even the annihilation of the other, as happened with the Jews during the Holocaust.

This is a dangerous indication that shows us that the deep patterns of racist thought are predominant today, as they have been in Austria’s past.

Similar to the growing trend in many other Western countries, where racist politicians have climbed to the highest offices of power, this also allows and even compels the rest of society to react.

After Klaus Schwertner, from Vienna’s chapter of the Roman Catholic Church, reacted with a hashtag campaign #flowerrain, not only the new opposition leader of the Social Democratic Party, but also the Federal President of the Austrian Republic President Van der Bellen followed suit. He wrote: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

“Confidence and cohesion are greater than hatred and hate. Welcome, dear Asel!” he said, addressing the newborn.

This was another example of the positive sentiments expressed by the federal president, who was the long-time chairman of the more leftist Green Alternative party, where he found clear words to challenge these blatant expressions of racism.