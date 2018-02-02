TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG continues targeting civilians in Turkish border towns
As Turkey’s cross border operation completed its fourteenth day, 12 rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin region rained into the Turkish towns of Kilis and Reyhanli, killing two people and injuring 19 others.
YPG continues targeting civilians in Turkish border towns
A man stands under a demolished wall, which was destroyed after YPG fired 7 rockets since January 31 from Syria's northwest Afrin region, February 1, 2018. / AA
February 2, 2018

Two civilians were killed and at least 19 others injured in Turkey's border towns on Friday after YPG fired rocket from Syria's Afrin region.

The two civilians, Ahmet Sanverdi and Rifat Sinirli, who were taken to the hospital after the terror attacks, succumbed to their wounds.

Turkish forces immediately responded to Friday's attacks with Firtina howitzers.

But even as the YPG continues its attack on civilian areas in Turkey, the residents of Kilis and Reyhani - the Turkish border towns - show resilience and go about their their everyday lives. 

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Kilis. 

Recommended

Kilis and Reyhanli have been under constant attack since the start of Operation Olive Branch to push YPG terrorist organisation out of Afrin. 

YPG/PKK cross-border attacks on civilians have killed seven people and injured at least 98 since the operation started. 

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and EU.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry