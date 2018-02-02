Two civilians were killed and at least 19 others injured in Turkey's border towns on Friday after YPG fired rocket from Syria's Afrin region.

The two civilians, Ahmet Sanverdi and Rifat Sinirli, who were taken to the hospital after the terror attacks, succumbed to their wounds.

Turkish forces immediately responded to Friday's attacks with Firtina howitzers.

But even as the YPG continues its attack on civilian areas in Turkey, the residents of Kilis and Reyhani - the Turkish border towns - show resilience and go about their their everyday lives.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Kilis.