TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish people supporting military operation against YPG
Despite being under threat of YPG rockets, locals in Turkish border towns want the fight against the terror group to continue.
Turkish people supporting military operation against YPG
A Turkish man paints a Turkish flag on a hill near his home in Reyhanli district of Hatay in support of 'Operation Olive Branch' launched in Syria's Afrin. / AA
February 4, 2018

Since the start of Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin, five civilians have been killed and more than 100 others were injured by YPG rocket attacks in Turkish border towns.

But these terror acts are not discouraging the residents and officials in the region. On the contrary, their support for the Operation Olive Branch has been boosted.

"These things they do (targeting civilians) are not humane at all, these attacks can only be done in the name of terrorism," says Mustafa Sertyurek, a shop owner in Reyhanli, near Syrian border.

Locals know who's responsible for these deadly attacks; the YPG a Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Recommended

"We stand together in support of the Turkish army and we will not leave our city. God willing, we'll get rid of these despicable people." says Huseyin Sanverdi, the Mayor of Reyhanli district.

TRT World’s Anelise Borges reports from Turkish-Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry