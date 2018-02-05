WORLD
Winter Olympics bring pause to Korean tensions
Some South Koreans are concerned that too much attention is being put on the North, dubbing the games the "Pyongyang Olympics." Against that is the possibility that the games could open up greater dialogue between the antagonistic neighbours.
The Olympic rings are pictured at the Alpensia resort for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 23, 2018. / Reuters
February 5, 2018

As South Korea’s Pyeongchang region prepared for this year's Winter Olympics, there was concern that escalating tension in the region over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile ambitions and ramped up US rhetoric on the issue from President Trump could threaten the games.

That concern somewhat lessened when the rival Koreas agreed to march under one flag at the games, and also field a joint women’s ice hockey team.

Whether Pyongyang could be trying to steal the show with its display of unity with the South is, however, prompting questions.

TRT World's Joseph Kim has more from Pyeongchang.

SOURCE:TRT World
