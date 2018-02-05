It was something to remember – the stuff of legends, what miracles are made of. It started on November 4, 2017 – that fateful Saudi ‘Night of the Long Knives,’ when nearly 200 of its wealthiest – and most powerful – citizens including leading members of the royal family were herded into the gilded cages at the Ritz-Carlton.

Among them was billionaire financier and philanthropist Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal, who, importantly, has never been accused of corruption. Unsuspectingly, he was meant to rendezvous with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) – the de-facto ruler of the Kingdom.

What followed was something that has not happened to the Saudi elite before. Claims of kidnapping, torture and extortion made the rounds. Allegations that Blackwater mercenaries – a hugely controversial American paramilitary outfit – were deployed to crack the Saudi elite to part with their alleged ill-gotten gains.

‘Hard’ and ‘soft’ torture strategies are well-known and carefully designed to break people down and, and it worked – 95 percent of Saudi detainees agreed to colossal financial settlements. Yet, standing apart was Prince Al-Waleed - not known for his grit, who refused to admit wrongdoing. His release culminates in the end of a drama that has gripped Saudi society.

It was rumoured that Prince al Waleed was strung upside down, beaten and spat on – and, that he had tried to commit suicide.

Even worse, especially for a Muslim Arab Bedouin man, a most heinous violation by guards arresting his daughter, Reem Al-Waleed, undoubtedly, to get through to him.

Of course, few will ever know, with certainty, what transpired during his long, sojourn.

Saudi authorities claim that as a result of the settlements reached with the detainees they have netted $100 billion. It remains unclear whether this figure is a true reflection of the Saudi shakedown.

Now, Prince Al-Waleed is walking free – sort of. In a Reuters interview in which the frail-looking and stammering, but exultant, Prince Al-Waleed, unconvincingly dismissed assertions of torture.

Having been through his most difficult business deal, his release – on terms that are yet unclear – remains to be seen. This is the way tyrants always create their own internal opposition. In fact, they fear the people they oppress, since intuitively, they are aware, one day, amongst their many victims, there will surely be one to strike-back.

By creating a personality around which group-formation and meaningful resistance may coalesce, MBS undermines his own oppressive apparatus. To explain, Reicher and Haslam, argue in ‘Rethinking the Psychology of Tyranny,’ that two social characteristics make tyranny psychologically acceptable: powerlessness and the failure of groups.