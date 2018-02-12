WORLD
1 MIN READ
This academy in Northern Syria refuses to let education be a victim of war
Before the civil war started, Syria's young people were among the most educated in the Middle East. Literacy levels among men and women were over 90 percent, according to the UN.
This academy in Northern Syria refuses to let education be a victim of war
Students are seen in a playground at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus Syria February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. / Reuters
February 12, 2018

In Syria, an estimated 7.5 million children are growing up knowing nothing but war, according to Save the Children, an international NGO.

They have paid a high price in a conflict beyond their understanding. Their lives have been broken with grief, their families displaced and dispersed, and they have been robbed of an education and a future.

Recommended

TRT World'sSara Firth visited some schools in camps in Syria, where teachers and students are fighting back not with guns and bullets, but with paper and pens.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests