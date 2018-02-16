Ankara and Washington have “reached an understanding” to normalise ties following a period of tensions, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Speaking alongside his visiting US counterpart Rex Tillerson at a press conference in Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, “We’ve reached an understanding to normalise our relations [with the US].''

“Of course, there are steps which have been taken for this. Both sides have expectations of each other,” Cavusoglu said.

“We clearly expressed [to the US side] our expectations with regard to the fight against FETO and the PKK terrorist organisations, and the US support for the YPG.”

The Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch is now fighting the YPG/PKK and Daesh in northern Syria. FETO, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, is responsible for a 2016 defeated coup that martyred 250 people and injured 2,200.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more from Ankara.

“We assume that our vital security concerns have been taken serious [by the US],” Cavusoglu added.

Saying that his meeting with Tillerson dealt with “result-oriented” steps, Cavusoglu said: “We agreed to establish some mechanisms which will cover and evaluate all the issues.”

Cavusoglu said the agreed-upon mechanism will address separate issues, including Iraq’s territorial integrity, Syria, terrorism, and consulates.

YPG/PKK in Manbij

Asked about the YPG presence in Manbij, Syria - a standing bone of contention between Ankara and Washington - Cavusoglu said the mechanism handling the Syria issue will prioritise Manbij.

“We should be sure that the YPG crossed to the eastern side of the Euphrates River, and we should see its execution together,” Cavusoglu said, adding that it is important who control these cities and provides security for their stability.

The YPG/PKK should first withdraw from Manbij, northern Syria for Turkey to take steps with the US based on trust, Cavusoglu added.