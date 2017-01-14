Six years ago today, a wave of unrelenting pressure ousted Tunisian leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from power. The revolution was televised into millions of homes around the world. What took place in Tunisia would go on to be known as the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The self-immolation of Mohammad Bouazizi, a market vendor, over police confiscating his equipment, sparked the ignition. Demonstrations demanding the country's longtime leader to resign quickly spread.

After less than a month of protests, Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia, ending his 23-year reign. Six years on, many regard Tunisia's revolution as a case of the more things change, the more they stay the same, especially in the capital Tunis.

"The new successive governments have failed to achieve the revolution's demands," Ahmed Al-Mansoury, a Tunisian activist, said.

"They haven't had a serious will to conduct reformations. They've created ideological conflicts under the excuse of fighting terrorism, the demands of people have been forgotten," he continued.

Tunisia is also the biggest exporter of foreign fighters to Syria and Libya. According to the UN, more than 5,000 left to join militant groups.