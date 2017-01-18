Palestinian political parties on Tuesday announced that they have reached a deal to form a national unity government prior to the holding of elections, after three days of reconciliation talks in Russia's capital Moscow.

The non-official talks began on Sunday under Russian auspices with the goal of restoring "the unity of the Palestinian people."

Representatives came from President Mahmoud Abbas' party Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions.

Relations between rival parties Hamas and Fatah, have been at a standstill since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.