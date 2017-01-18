At least four people were killed after gunmen opened fire at government offices in the Mexican beach resort of Cancun on Tuesday, a day after at least five people died in a shooting at a music festival nearby.

Gunfire broke out at the state attorney general's office in Cancun, a city that is one of the most popular seaside destinations for foreign tourists in Mexico, Rodolfo del Angel Campos, chief of police for the state of Quintana Roo said.

Police intervened, and the alarm was sounded, activating federal police and the armed forces, del Angel said.

One policeman and three suspected gunmen were killed, and a further five suspects arrested, state Governor Carlos Joaquin told Mexican television on Tuesday evening.

"The state is under control and in order," Joaquin said, adding that he had arranged with the Interior Ministry to send federal forces to reinforce security.

"People from Cancun and our visitors can go about their lives as normal."