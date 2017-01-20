WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gambia's Jammeh agrees to step down and leave the country
Yahya Jammeh lost presidential elections but ignored multiple deadlines to quit, even as West African armies entered the country on Thursday to support new leader Adama Barrow.
Gambia's Jammeh agrees to step down and leave the country
Adama Barrow was sworn in as president in Gambia's embassy in Senegal on Thursday. Barrow, who was in self-imposed exile, was also unable to attend his son's funeral last week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh agreed to cede power to recently inaugurated President Adama Barrow and leave the country, a senior adviser to Barrow said on Friday. Jammeh ruled the country since he led the coup in 1994, ousting Dawda Jawara who had been president of the Gambia since 1970.

Jammeh earlier ignored three deadlines set by the regional West African bloc, which was ready to launch military action codenamed Operation Restore Democracy in support of Barrow. Armed forces entered the Gambia late Thursday, but gave preference to a peaceful transition.

West African leaders Alpha Conde of Guinea and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz travelled to the capital Banjul early Friday to allow Jammeh one last chance to cede power peacefully.

"I can assure you that he has agreed to leave," said Mai Ahmad Fatty, head of Barrow's transition team and now his special adviser.

Recommended

"The rule of fear has been banished from Gambia for good," Barrow told a crowd gathered at a Dakar hotel in Senegal on Friday. "To all of you forced by political circumstances to flee our country, you now have the liberty to return home." Barrow was also sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, fearing for his safety in his home country.

Gambia's army chief General Ousman Badjie, who had been perhaps the last remaining pillar of support for Jammeh, said he would welcome, not fight, the regional force.

"We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea," he told Reuters. "This is a political problem. It's a misunderstanding. We are not going to fight Nigerian, Togolese or any military that comes."

The terms of the deal and where Jammeh will seek exile are not clear as yet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla