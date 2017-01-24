January 24, 2017
Millions of people in Washington DC and around the world protested against Donald Trump on Saturday, after he was sworn in as US president following a divisive election campaign.
They were joined by protesters in Paris, who fear that Trump's election victory may give a boost to right-wing politicians in Europe, such as French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and François Fillon, and lead to the rolling back of women's rights as well as action aimed at tackling climate change.
Recommended
Read our story on Medium
AUTHOR: Elizabeth Walsh
SOURCE:TRT World