WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did thousands in Paris take to the streets to protest Trumpism?
Millions around the world marched in solidarity with women in Washington, DC, but for Parisians there was the added fear that populism will manifest in France next.
Why did thousands in Paris take to the streets to protest Trumpism?
Protesters gather in Trocadéro to march in solidarity with women's rights and against Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
Elizabeth WalshElizabeth Walsh
January 24, 2017

Millions of people in Washington DC and around the world protested against Donald Trump on Saturday, after he was sworn in as US president following a divisive election campaign.

They were joined by protesters in Paris, who fear that Trump's election victory may give a boost to right-wing politicians in Europe, such as French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and François Fillon, and lead to the rolling back of women's rights as well as action aimed at tackling climate change.

Recommended

Read our story on Medium

AUTHOR: Elizabeth Walsh

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla