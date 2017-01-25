WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kuwait executes a prince and six others
Four men and three women were hanged. They included a member of the ruling Al Sabah family and five foreigners.
Kuwait executes a prince and six others
This file photo is from 2013, when Kuwait hanged three convicted murderers: a Pakistani, a Saudi and a stateless man in the last known mass execution in the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people, including a member of the ruling Al Sabah family, state news agency KUNA said.

The royal was identified as Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing his nephew, another prince, according to Kuwaiti newspapers. Observers said it appeared to be the first time a member of the Kuwaiti royal family was executed.

A Kuwaiti woman convicted of murder was also executed. She was found guilty of setting fire to a tent at her husband's wedding as he married a second wife and killing over 40 women and children.

Recommended

Five foreigners were executed: three men and two women from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Philippines who were convicted of offences that included murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

Wednesday's executions were the first in Kuwait since 2013 and come amid a rise in the use of the death penalty throughout the Gulf, according to human rights group Reprieve.

A few days ago, Bahrain, another Gulf kingdom, carried out its first executions since 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla