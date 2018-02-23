TEL AVIV — After Baso Balula fled Sudan in 2011, smuggling routes through the Sinai took him to Israel. The 34-year-old, lean and well-spoken man, Balula, had spent several years as a combatant, fighting against the Sudanese government in the Nuba Mountains, where he is from. He shunned violence in 2005 and briefly served at the UN in Darfur before seeking asylum in Tel Aviv, fearing persecution if he returned to his village.

Balula scraped together some work in the predominantly Jewish city, started working in a metalworks factory in Tel Aviv. He soon met an Israeli woman, and the couple had a girl, who's now three years old.

In early February, the Israeli government began issuing deportation notices to refugees. They were given two options: either to leave “voluntarily”and receive $3,500 and a plane ticket, or face imprisonment.

By April, the government plans to imprison all those who choose to stay back – a process that began this week when seven Eritrean refugees were imprisoned after refusing to leave, prompting protests outside the Holot migrant detention centre in the Negev desert

Children, women and families will not be subject to the procedure. But the calls for mass deportation have increased Balula’s sense of insecurity and left him looking for alternative options for his family outside of Israel.

“In the end they want you to leave. Doesn't matter if you have a child, if you have an Israeli partner," Balula told TRT World.

Balula said he had formally applied for asylum but the government hasn't responded to his plea as yet. The couple is unable to get married because Jewish people are not allowed to marry non-Jews in Israel. While marriages performed outside Israel are recognised, Balula's status as an asylum seeker does not allow him to travel abroad.

“Since we went to the ministry of interior to start the process with my partner, they cancelled my visa and said I am not allowed to get a visa anymore until I bring all the documents. So I ended up without a visa and every time they promise me the next appointment. It has been four years,” he recounted.

Determined to please his right-wing base, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last August he would "return South Tel Aviv to Israeli citizens."

Soon after, the Israeli government announced asylum seekers – which politicians often refer to as “infiltrators” would soon have to choose between deportation to an unnamed African destination (known through press reports to be Rwanda) or indefinite imprisonment. There are roughly 38,000 asylum seekers living in Israel, about 90 percent of whom are from Eritrea and Sudan.

“Those who haven't applied and those whose asylum application is rejected are most at risk,” explained Dror Sadot, spokesperson for human rights group Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.

The idea of deportation has left 29-year-old Tomas Yohanes clueless about his future. Though he spent 12 months in a migrant detention centre in the Negev desert in southern Israel, Yohanes is not happy to leave.

“I don't know what will happen after I leave in [about] 10 days,” said Tomas as he sat at one of the plastic-clothed tables in a hole-in-the-wall Eritrean restaurant near the central bus station in south Tel Aviv – a neighbourhood the Eritrean and Sudanese communities have called home for the past decade.

Some have set up shops and restaurants like this one, its walls adorned with posters displaying scenes and passages from the Bible – many Eritreans are devout Christians. Others are seen sleeping rough in the nearby Levinsky Park.

The Israeli government has so far granted asylum to only 11 Eritrean and Sudanese refugees. Many wait for the outcome of their application for years. Europe accepts 90 percent of Eritreans' requests for asylum, while the acceptance rate for Sudanese is around 60 percent.

Tomas travelled to Tel Aviv from Holot with a special three-day permit from the immigration authorities to attend his first asylum interview since applying three years ago.

“All Eritreans are rejected,” Tomas said, an Eritrean TV show playing in the background. “If they don't give me an answer [on my asylum application] it's better, I have more time.”

The Israeli rationale

According to activists, a few dozen people have received notices so far, but an estimated 15,000-20,000 are eligible under the announced procedures. The Population, Immigration and Border Authority also announced that asylum applications submitted after January 1, 2018 would not “delay the demand for an infiltrator to leave to a third country.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed criticism that the policy may be violating international law, saying the asylum seekers are irregular migrants looking for work.

“There is an obligation to accept refugees, and we accept refugees,” said Netanyahu at a Likud faction meeting in February.

“But international law also gives the right to a country to remove from its borders illegal migrants. We have no obligation to allow illegal labor migrants who are not refugees to remain here.”