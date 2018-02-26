An Iraqi court has sentenced 16 Turkish women to death for being members of Daesh, according to a judicial official on Sunday.

Abdul Sattar Bayraktar, the spokesman of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, said the Central Criminal Court had issued the sentences against 16 women who were found to be members of Daesh.

He added the convicts were Turkish citizens who had "provided logistical support to Daesh and had married militants of the organisation".

The sentences were issued under Iraq's counterterrorism law, however, the defendants still have a chance to appeal to a higher court.

Another Turkish woman was sentenced to death last week and 10 others of various nationalities to life in prison, all for alleged Daesh membership.