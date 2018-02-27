A Czech court has ruled that Salih Muslum did not have to remain in police custody for the duration of extradition proceedings brought by Turkey.

Muslum, the former co-leader of the political arm of the YPG, was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey.

"The court ruled Mr Muslum will be released," a spokeswoman for the Prague Municipal Court, Marketa Puci, said, adding the ruling had taken legal effect as both the state attorney and the defence gave up their rights to appeal.

"The court accepted a promise by Mr Muslum that he will remain on EU territory and will be attending court hearings."

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Muslum's lawyer Miroslav Krutina told reporters his client had promised the court not to obstruct further proceedings.

The ruling means the Turkish extradition request can still go forward and will be considered by the Czech state attorneys, and by courts if the state attorney finds it relevant.

Turkey's ambassador to Prague Ahmet Necati Bigali said he would express "sadness" over the decision.

"It is not befitting friendly relations between the Czech Republic and Turkey. We will convey to our counterparts that the decision does not befit our NATO alliance and the decision might mean supporting terror," he told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.