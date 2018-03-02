Turkey arrested two Greek soldiers on Friday for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage.

Two Greek soldiers were remanded in custody after they crossed the border in northwestern Turkey, inadvertently by their account, a security source said.

Security sources said the Greek soldiers are facing espionage charges for spying across the border and sending records on their phones to their superiors.

The soldiers, a lieutenant and a sergeant, are said to have lost their way at the border until they came across local Turkish patrol units, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Anadolu Agency said the soldiers told Turkish authorities they had followed footsteps in the snow that accidentally led them into Turkish territory.

The soldiers, detained near the Pazarkule district, said bad weather had led to them getting lost.

After encountering the patrol units, the soldiers were taken to the provincial gendarmerie command in Edirne.

The interrogation for Lieutenant Aggelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitros Kouklatzis was completed, following which the court remanded them.