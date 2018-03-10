The 88th Geneva International Motor Show has once again lived up to its expectations with manufacturers presenting their latest offerings and concept vehicles.

Luxury supercar manufacturers Ferrari, MacLaren, Lamborghini and Corbelatti all unveiled brand-new models.

The 'Car of the Year 2018' award went to the Volvo XC40. The finalists of this year were Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A8, BMW 5 series, Citroen C3 Aircross, Kia Stinger, Seat Ibiza and Volvo XC40.

"The winner Volvo XC40 made the difference during the last tests and thus won, in front of its six competitors, the prestigious and very coveted award," according to a statement from the organisers.

Two Turkish automobile designers, Okcu and DizaynVip exhibited their Mercedes models at the show.

The trend of the 2018 Car Show is undoubtedly SUV cars, but sports cars remain a highlight at the event, which was established in 1905.

The show displayed over 900 models.