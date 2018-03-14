South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to power last month, vowed on Wednesday to "escalate the pace" of redistributing land from wealthy whites to poorer blacks.

Land ownership is a sensitive subject in South Africa, 24 years after the end of apartheid rule, and Ramaphosa warned the issue would "implode" unless it was addressed quickly.

"We must – given the history we have had – work with urgency to significantly and sustainably escalate the pace of land reform," Ramaphosa told parliament.

"If we do not do so, this problem that has stayed with us as a nation for hundreds of years … will implode in our hands.

"This is the historic task that we have as South Africans to address this question once and for all."

TRT World'sMelanie Rice reports from Cape Town.

'We will not allow land invasions'

Ramaphosa, an anti-apartheid trade unionist who became a multi-millionaire businessman, faces growing frustration among landless blacks over the lack of change since white-minority rule ended in 1994.

Land reform is set to be a key battleground in the 2019 general election, and the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party has encouraged supporters to seize property.

But Ramaphosa warned against illegal occupation.

"We cannot have a situation where we allow land grabs because that is anarchy," he said. "We will not allow land grabs, we will not allow land invasions."