Global powers will gather in Rome on Thursday to discuss the future of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which faces an unprecedented crisis after the US froze tens of millions of dollars in funding.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) only has enough funds to keep schools and medical services open until May, its commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl said.

US President Donald Trump's administration has so far committed only $60 million to the agency this year, down from $360 million in 2017.

He has frozen two planned payments worth more than $100 million – one for UNRWA's central budget and one for food aid.

Trump continues to pressure Palestinian leaders to end their boycott of his administration, sparked by his December recognition of the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A major funding drive launched by UNRWA after the US freeze has raised little new money and diplomats are not optimistic that the Rome meeting will produce major pledges.

Future of UNRWA

UN officials want European countries to step in to fill part of the gap, but are focusing their fundraising efforts on Gulf Arab countries.

Fear is rife about the future of the organisation, which employs more than 20,000 mainly Palestinian staff and relies on the United States for nearly 30 percent of its funding.

UNRWA was established after the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948, when around 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled.

The agency offers vital support for these refugees and their descendants in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza, reaching more than three million people.

It provides education to around half-a-million students.

'Extremely disappointing'

In January, Trump complained about the Palestine fund, accusing Palestinian authorities of walking away from peace negotiations.

Two weeks later his administration confirmed it would hold back tens of millions in aid to UNRWA, saying it wanted the rest of the world to pay more.