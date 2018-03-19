Karabakh: a place where a terrible six-year war was fought from 1988-1994, but many have not heard of it. Karabakh remains after three decades not only a source of major tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia - who remain in a standoff over the Armenian occupied part of Karabakh - but is also a major stumbling block for any hope of reconciliation between Armenia and Turkey.

Sharing common historical bonds and regional strategic interests, Turkey and Azerbaijan have been adamant that any peace deal and normalisation of ties with Armenia must be predicated on the latters acceptance of UN Security Council Resolutions calling upon the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from Karabakh - a region that constitutes around 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory.

But Armenia recently announced that it now considers the 2009 reconciliation protocol with Turkey null and void, citing its opposition to linking the withdrawal of its forces from Karabakh with opening the border and normalising its bilateral relationship with Ankara.

Turkey’s refusal to abandon Azerbaijan in its struggle is also a product of a shared tragedy. The 1992 massacre of over a thousand Azerbaijani citizens in the village of Khojaly committed by advancing Armenian forces in Karabakh is viewed by both Azerbaijan and Turkey as a national tragedy.

Enhancing Azerbaijan’s military capacity to defend itself and to prepare for a military contingency involving Karabakh has been a priority for Turkey. Increasingly, both Baku and Ankara view their respective militaries as being inexorably interlinked.

Armenia’s rejection of reconciliation measures with Turkey thus raises tensions at a time when diplomatic solutions to the Karabakh conflict seem to be reaching a dead end.

And during a recent deployment to the trenches separating the Azerbaijani and Armenian militaries along the Line of Contact in Karabakh, it was clear that war could break out at any time.

Azerbaijan has also accused Armenia of continuously violating the status quo ante ceasefire between the two countries. The no-man’s land separating the Armenian and Azerbaijani military positions along the occupied Karabakh region still occasionally flares up. The Azerbaijan ministry of defence recently claimed that in just one 24 hour time period alone, Armenia reportedly violated the ceasefire on 90 separate occasions.