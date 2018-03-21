Turkey's Demiroren Holding will buy the media arm of Dogan Holding, a Demiroren official said on Wednesday.

Demiroren, already owns two newspapers Milliyet and Vatan, has agreed to buy owner of Hurriyet newspaper and broadcaster CNN Turk, a Demiroren official told Reutersnews agency.

The official declined to be identified because the deal has not yet been made public.

The official did not give a price for the transaction, adding it would be officially announced soon.

A representative for Hurriyet, which also publishes an English-language newspaper, the Hurriyet Daily News, said: “Personnel are currently being informed. A detailed statement on the transaction will be made to the Istanbul stock exchange today.”

Agreement made on acquisition