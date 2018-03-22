Spring equinox celebrated at Mexico's Teotihuacan
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spring equinox celebrated at Mexico's TeotihuacanTechnically, the equinox occurs when the sun comes in alignment with the equator. Tourists visited the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun outside of Mexico City to welcome the start of spring.
People surround the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2018. / AFP
March 22, 2018

Hundreds of people celebrated the spring equinox on Wednesday with a visit to the Teotihuacan archaeological site outside of Mexico City.

Tourists visited the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun to welcome the beginning of spring, many of them dressed in white and red.

Technically, the equinox occurs when the sun comes in alignment with the equator.

These are colours that according to pre-Hispanic tradition help to better absorb the good energy that peaks during the equinox.

At the base of the temples, traditional medicine practitioners performed ritualistic cleansings on tourists.

Recommended

A popular tourist site about an hour's drive north of Mexico City, the massive pyramids at Teotihuacan were built by a relatively little-known culture that reached its height between 100 BC and AD 750.

The site was abandoned by the time the Aztecs arrived in the area in the 1300s and gave it its current name.

Teotihuacan is located 48 kilometres northeast of Mexico City and it is visited by over three million tourists every year.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bangladesh takes a leaf from recent Pakistan-India clash, to buy Chinese fighter jets
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal as death toll rises to 67,200
Putin hails Russia-Tajikistan ties as ‘reliable' alliance during Dushanbe visit
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
Hamas will hand over 'ALL' Israeli captives on October 13: Trump
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Australia and India sign defence pact to reinforce Indo-Pacific cooperation
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN