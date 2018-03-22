Hundreds of people celebrated the spring equinox on Wednesday with a visit to the Teotihuacan archaeological site outside of Mexico City.

Tourists visited the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun to welcome the beginning of spring, many of them dressed in white and red.

Technically, the equinox occurs when the sun comes in alignment with the equator.

These are colours that according to pre-Hispanic tradition help to better absorb the good energy that peaks during the equinox.

At the base of the temples, traditional medicine practitioners performed ritualistic cleansings on tourists.