Ramona Isbell is worried. What will people say when they find out? After all, she mostly kept her this part of her life secret for more than 50 years.

The practice sessions, the out-of-town and out-of-country travel, her role as a hidden figure in a lesser-known aspect of integration brought on by the civil rights movement...

Her life as one of the country's first black female professional wrestlers.

"I liked the freedom, I liked the money, I liked the travel, and I had fun," Isbell said.

A new documentary explores the role of black women recruited as professional wrestlers in the 1950s and 1960s. Columbus was an epicentre for the female wrestlers, thanks to promoter Billy Wolfe.

Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring debuts on Thursday at Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts.

Filmmaker Chris Bournea said people like Isbell wrestled not only before women were deemed capable of athletic accomplishments but before blacks had civil rights in many places.

They also didn't talk a lot about what they did, perhaps concerned about reaction from society. And when they were finished, they wanted to move on with their lives.

Bournea grew up in Columbus without ever hearing the stories. After he learned of them as a journalist about a decade ago, he knew he had to do something.

"Awareness needed to be brought to these women's accomplishments," Bournea said.

The classic American hustler

The driving force behind their recruitment was Wolfe, a former wrestler and trainer, who was white.

A gambler, cigar smoker and womaniser, he was a classic American hustler, said Jeff Leen, a Washington Post reporter.