Afghan peace conference kicks off in Tashkent in absence of Taliban
The militant group says it will not negotiate unless the US and other foreign troops leave Afghanistan.
In this Wednesday, February 28, 2018 file photo, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, (C), and delegates stand for the national anthem during the second Kabul Process conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. / AP
March 26, 2018

An international peace conference on Afghanistan will start on Monday in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, but a powerful Afghani militant group has showed no sign of attending it so far.

The conference is part of the international community’s efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, and the aim is to bring peace to the war-torn country where more than a 100,000 people have been killed since the US-led invasion in October 2001.

The president of Afghanistan, foreign ministers of nearly 20 countries and the head of the United Nations are participating.

The group says it does not recognise the Afghan government and demands the removal of the US and other foreign troops in Afghanistan as a precondition for negotiations.

