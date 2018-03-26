A lot has been written about John Bolton in the last few days, most of it espousing that the former UN Ambassador is a homicidal maniac who wants to blow up the entire world, for no real reason other than it would be something to do. And that’s largely true.

But many pundits who have claimed that Bolton is an extreme hawk to complete Trump’s ‘war cabinet’ have missed the point about Bolton – a man gifted by both looking and sounding as mad as a sack full of snakes.

The Fox news pundit, who was UN Ambassador under George W. Bush, is not really a Trump guy though. Trump doesn’t even like him and has refrained from making any big statements about Bolton who, remarkably, is the luckiest man in US politics today for two decisions which he backed – and which have ironically given him a job now advising the US President.

It’s not that Bolton was so assiduously for the US invasion of Iraq, itself one of the greatest post WWII US foreign policy blunders, which, in simple terms created and allowed ISIL (Daesh) to expand in numbers so greatly that it needed to move into neighbouring Syria.

It’s more that Bolton’s ludicrous support for the Israeli invasion and bombing of Lebanon in 2006 has been the very basis for the perceived instability in the Middle East which pours oil on the anti-Iran inferno which is driving Trump’s crusade.

It’s a vicious circle and guys like Bolton have extremely short sighted vision about military intervention. They simply can’t see that the Iraq invasion in 2003 followed by the Israeli bombing of Hezbollah in 2006 essentially created a complex and contradictory demographic which Trump, least of all, can even begin to understand.

The 2006 Israeli attack on Hezbollah only made the Lebanese group stronger and merely confirmed to Iran that it should be given long range weapons targeted at Tel Aviv so that such an attack can never be repeated.

But neither Bolton nor Trump get it.

Yet no matter. Both men are indulging themselves in ignorance on a whole new level and Trump is certainly getting tired of his generals who keep telling him that he can’t hit Iran.

Bolton, a man who proudly parades the fact that he dodged military service in Vietnam, has no clue about war or military capability. He also fabulously shuns diplomacy, international institutions and law or anything which smacks of dialogue. He’s managed to chalk up a reputation for not just being a bully in the workplace, but being a feral operator who loses his temper and is capable of extraordinary vengeance against colleagues who simply disagree with his point of view. “Madman” is a term often used to describe him for his outbursts.

Indeed, this unique character trait – of plotting against the chief chemical weapons inspector in 2002 or trying to get intelligence officials fired when they produce intel which contradicts his own ramblings – actually pushed the Republican party to block his nomination as America’s UN ambassador.

It was George W. who bent the rules and gave him the job, which, in true hypocritical style he trashed from day one, running down the UN, while taking a whacking salary which came with the auspicious post.

What we should be noting about Bolton is how comfortable he is with playing dirty tricks and cooking up fabricated intel just to support his painful, agonizing need to create a war somewhere. Anywhere.