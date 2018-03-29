Ethiopia's ruling coalition has named a chairman set to become the country's new prime minister amid the latest state of emergency in Africa's second-most populous nation.

The 41-year-old Abiy Ahmed is now poised to take power, as the ruling coalition and its regional affiliates hold all parliament seats. A vote by lawmakers is expected on Wednesday.

The announcement late on Tuesday followed months of the most severe anti-government protests in a quarter-century and the surprise decision by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn early this year to release prominent politicians, journalists and others from prison to free up political space.

But Hailemariam later announced his intention to resign and a new state of emergency, the second in less than two years, was imposed in one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

Earlier this week, a number of recently freed politicians and journalists were re-arrested and accused of gathering without authorities' prior knowledge.

Ethiopians had eagerly awaited news of their new leader for days, with many hoping the development would bring calm to the nation of 100 million people after the months of protests demanding wider freedoms.

First Oromo prime minister

Abiy will be the first person from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, to hold the post of prime minister since the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPDRF) came to power in 1991. The Oromo people, despite their numbers, have long felt marginalised and have played a main role in the demonstrations.