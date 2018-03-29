A tearful Darren Lehmann said on Thursday he would quit as coach of the scandal-tainted Australia cricket team after the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series in South Africa following a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked cricket.

"This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team," Lehmann told a press conference on the eve of the match.

"Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I have ever had to do.

"After seeing events in the media today with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the feeling is that Australian cricket needs to move forward and this is the right thing to do.

"I really felt for Steve and, as you see, I'm crying in front of the media. All the players are really hurting."

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from Sydney.

'Fantastic service'

Speaking in Johannesburg soon after Lehmann's announcement, Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland said he wanted to pay tribute to the coach.

"He provided fantastic service and has been part of a very successful team that has achieved a lot during his time.

"I have seen first hand the pride in which he has gone about his work and the love he has for the job and his incredible work ethic. He genuinely loves and respects his players."

Lehmann, who was due to leave the job after the 2019 Ashes series in England, is going despite being cleared of any role in the scandal.

Steve Smith breaks down in news conference

For former Australia cricket captain Steve Smith, it was reality television at its most heart-wrenchingly real.

Having lost the captaincy after the scandal in South Africa, Smith returned to Australia on Thursday night and broke down several times in a nationally televised news conference at Sydney airport.

Smith started crying as he reflected on the effect his involvement in a ball-tampering plot in the Cape Town test last weekend had on his parents, and he apologised for the pain he's caused them and the Australian public.

In his first public comments following his 12-month ban from the Australian cricket team, Smith took responsibility for the scandal.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for the pain that I've brought to Australia and the fans and the public," he said. "It's devastating and I'm truly sorry."

It has been a tumultuous 24 hours for Smith, who left South Africa in disgrace after being sent home by Cricket Australia.

At Johannesburg airport, he was led through the international terminal by up to six police and security guards, hearing boos and taunts of "cheater" from a crowd that had gathered at the airport.

Smith and Cameron Bancroft fronted news conferences on opposite sides of Australia, while the third player involved in the controversial ball-tampering scandal in South Africa – David Warner – used social media to issue an apology while still in the air.

'Serious error of judgement'

Smith, wearing a sports jacket and drawing deep breaths as he spoke, addressed the fans and the children of Australia who wanted to know why he'd cheated.

"Firstly. I'm deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket. I love kids wanting to play the great game of cricket that I love," he said. "Any time you're thinking of making a questionable decision. Think about who you're affecting."

"You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man has been ...," Smith, stopping briefly to cry, continued, "... and my mum. It hurts."

Smith said as the captain of the Australian team, he had to "take full responsibility."