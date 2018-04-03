French railway services were thrown into chaos on Tuesday, the first day of rolling nationwide strikes that are set to run for months in the toughest test yet of President Emmanuel Macron's determination to modernise the French economy.

Just one in four trains were running in the Paris region, national rail company SNCF said, as people made their way back to work after an extended Easter holiday weekend on what French media dubbed "Black Tuesday."

Platforms at Gare du Nord, Paris's busiest railway station, were so crowded with commuters that some tumbled onto the tracks and had to be helped back up, television footage showed.

TRT World's Craig Copetas explains from Paris.

"I do understand why they're striking," said Marie Charles, a Paris commuter. "But today is my first day in a new job so I have to admit I could have done without the strike."

The four main rail unions plan to strike for two days out of every five for the next three months – a total of 36 days of disruption – to fight a shake-up of the SNCF before its monopoly is ended in line with European Union rules.

The last French president to square off against rail unions over workers' benefits came off worst. The strikes of 1995 paralysed France and forced Prime Minister Alain Juppe to pull the reforms – a defeat that ultimately prompted Juppe to quit and then-president Jacques Chirac to dissolve the government.

The unions appear weaker now, however, and are divided over their responses to Macron's many social and economic reforms.

If Macron triumphs – and this is by far the biggest test the 40-year-old former investment banker has faced so far – it will set the tone for other proposed changes, including revamping the education system and overhauling pensions.

Macron has already faced down the unions over easing labour laws.

'It's going to be huge'

"The railway workers are not doing this for the fun of it," said Philippe Martinez, head of the hard line CGT union, the biggest among railway workers.

On the strike, he told public radio station France Inter, "It's going to be huge. It's the government that has brought things to where they are now."