Erdogan urges all actors in Syria to distance themselves from terror groups
Turkey, Iran and Russia – in a joint statement posted after the trilateral meeting in Ankara – said they have agreed to "speed up their efforts to ensure calm on the ground" in Syria and protect civilians in "de-escalation zones."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. / Reuters
April 4, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Syria's territorial integrity depends on keeping all terror groups at bay.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint press conference following a tripartite summit on Syria that was held in the capital Ankara with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities on de-escalation zones in Syria with necessary care.

Speaking about the summit, Erdogan said the leaders had discussed steps that will be taken to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"The main aim of the tripartite summit is to rebuild a Syria where peace prevails," he added.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 22, 2017, to discuss the progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

TRT World 's political correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on the trilateral summit.

Erdogan said, "Turkey will not stop until all regions under YPG/PKK control, including Manbij, are secured. We will never allow either Syria or our region to be attacked by a few terrorist groups."

Erdogan called on the international community to support a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, "We want everybody to recognise the unity of Syria."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "The joint decision of Turkey, Russia and Iran is to ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria."

SOURCE:AA
