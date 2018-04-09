Damascus on Monday accused Israel of carrying out deadly bombing raids on a military air base in the country's centre, the SANA news agency reported.

The strike came after US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned of a "big price to pay" following a suspected chemical attack that killed at least 42 people in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold of anti-regime Syrian rebels in the area.

"The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," SANA said, citing a military source.

SANA said regime air defences had shot down eight missiles.

A war monitor said the early-morning strike on the air base in central Homs province killed 14 fighters, including allied Iranian forces.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more.

No comment from Israel

When asked about the assault, an Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment.

Israel has struck Syrian army locations many times in the course of the conflict, hitting convoys and bases of Iranian-backed militias that support Bashar al Assad's forces.

Defence analysts say there are large deployments of Russian forces at the base, and jets fly regular sorties from there to strike rebel-held areas.

US, France not involved

An earlier report on SANA said the Homs attack was "likely to be an American aggression."

A spokesman for the Pentagon, Christopher Sherwood, ruled out US involvement.

"At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."

France also said on Monday it was not involved in the overnight attacks.

Suspected chemical attack in Douma

The Syrian opposition blames the suspected chemical attack on Saturday in the town of Douma on regime forces.

As international officials worked to try to confirm the chemical attack, Trump took the rare step of directly criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the incident.

The Syrian regime denied its forces had launched any chemical assault. Russia, Assad's most powerful ally, called the reports fake.