Azerbaijan strongman Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday secured a fourth consecutive term in a snap election boycotted by the main opposition parties, near-complete results showed.

An Aliyev victory was widely seen as a foregone conclusion with the Caspian state's downtrodden opposition unable to mount a serious challenge to his authoritarian rule.

Aliyev's position has been boosted in recent years by the steady influx of petrodollars into his government's coffers.

TRT World ' Andrew Hopkins reports from the capital, Baku.

In power for 15 years, Aliyev received 86 percent of the vote, with 94 percent of votes counted, the Central Election Commission said in a statement.

Turnout was 74.5 percent, the statement added.

Claiming victory in the election, Aliyev addressed the nation, thanking Azerbaijanis for "support and trust".

"Citizens of Azerbaijan have voted for security and progress," he said in a televised address.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first foreign leader to congratulate Aliyev on his electoral win, the Azerbaijani presidency said in a statement.

Opposition parties in the Caucasus nation have claimed that the elections are a sham and accused the authorities of preparing to rig the vote.

"All previous elections in Azerbaijan were falsified and held with blatant violations of the electoral law. These elections will be no exception," said the executive secretary of the opposition Republican Alternative Movement, Natig Jafarli.

But authorities rejected the criticism, stating that the vote was free and fair.