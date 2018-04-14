Weekly protests at the Gaza-Israeli border are beginning to take their toll.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the past two weeks, Israeli forces have killed over 30 protesters and injured more than 4,000.

After a decade of conflict and an Israeli blockade, medical supplies in Gaza are running seriously low.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City where many of the injured are being treated.

Israel accused of using lethal force

Rights groups have branded the Israeli military's open-fire regulations as unlawful, saying they permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters.