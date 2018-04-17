WORLD
Suspect in Iceland's 'Big Bitcoin Heist' escapes country after prison break
A passenger on the flight the escaped inmate allegedly caught to flee the country told national broadcaster RUV that Iceland's prime minister was also on the plane.
Bitcoin mining computers are pictured at a Bitcoin mining farm near Keflavik, Iceland. / Reuters Archive
April 17, 2018

A prisoner in Iceland suspected of masterminding the theft of about 600 computers used to mine bitcoin has managed to escape custody and flee the remote North Atlantic nation on a passenger plane.

Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect they identified as Sindri Thor Stefansson boarding a passenger plane to Sweden on Tuesday morning. 

They said he traveled under a passport in someone else's name.

Stefansson was among 11 people arrested earlier this year for allegedly stealing the powerful computers. 

Icelandic media have dubbed the country's biggest theft the "Big Bitcoin Heist."

The stolen equipment has been valued at almost $2 million. It's still missing.

A passenger on the flight the escaped inmate allegedly caught told national broadcaster RUV that Iceland's prime minister was also on the plane.

SOURCE:AP
