WORLD
5 MIN READ
US plans to send American 'Daesh fighter' to third country
The US military plans to turn over the man, a dual US-Saudi citizen born in the United States and now held in Iraq, to an unnamed country as early as late Thursday.
US plans to send American 'Daesh fighter' to third country
Between 100 to 200 US nationals travelled to Syria and Iraq after 2010 to work and fight in their ranks, according to various estimates. / AP Archive
April 17, 2018

The US government intends to hand over to a third country an American citizen captured in Syria allegedly fighting for Daesh, rather than present him to the US justice system, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

In the Trump administration's first decision on how to deal with citizens caught fighting for a designated terror group, the US military plans to turn over the man, a dual US-Saudi citizen born in the United States and now held in Iraq, to an unnamed country as early as late Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been representing the man, known in court documents only as "John Doe," said it plans to ask the court to block the transfer, arguing that he has not been charged with a crime and has the right to due process under US laws.

"The Trump administration has been detaining this American citizen unlawfully for more than seven months, and forcibly rendering him to another country would be an unconscionable violation of his constitutional rights," said ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz.

"He should either be charged or freed, not handed over to an unnamed foreign government."

The notice was made in a sealed two-page filing to the federal district court in Washington DC late on Monday. 

A heavily redacted version of the filing was released Tuesday, saying the government had bowed to the court's requirement that it give a 72-hour notification before it intends to transfer the detainee.

The country he will be transferred to was blacked out in the public document. 

The government has earlier said it has two countries he could be sent to; one is widely presumed to be Saudi Arabia, the second could be Iraq.

The man is the only known US citizen held as an alleged enemy combatant from the battlefields of Iraq and Syria.

On September 14 the Pentagon confirmed that they were holding him, saying he had been fighting for Daesh and surrendered to the US-led SDF in Syria days earlier.

Recommended

He was moved to Iraq where he has been interrogated by military and FBI investigators. 

The International Committee of the Red Cross was given access to him, and the ACLU sued to be able to represent him.

In subsequent discussions with him, the ACLU says he asserted his habeas corpus rights to be charged under US law or be freed.

It's not clear why the government refuses to hand him over to the US justice system, as other Americans accused of terrorism have been.

But analysts think the Trump administration wants to avoid the fundamental question of whether an American caught fighting for Daesh has any rights.

Between 100 to 200 US nationals travelled to Syria and Iraq after 2010 to work and fight in their ranks, according to various estimates.

A handful are known to have been killed, but the number isn't clear: the US has not provided any data.

Iraq and Syria's Kurds are holding a large number of captured Deash "foreign fighters", including some with European nationality. 

Most of their home countries don't want them, posing a dilemma that US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in February was "an international problem."

Trump has pledged to be tough on any US militants, threatening to send them to the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where 41 non-American detainees are held.

But rights lawyers say that putting "John Doe" in Guantanamo would also violate his rights as a citizen.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues