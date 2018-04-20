Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has refused to attend a ceremony in Israel to accept a million-dollar prize because of "recent events" in the country, the organisers said, announcing the prize-giving had been cancelled.

Israel has drawn international criticism in recent weeks for lethal tactics used during clashes with Palestinians along the border with Gaza. Thirty-one Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more wounded. Israel says it is doing what it must to defend its border.

In a statement on its website, the foundation that awards the Genesis Prize quoted a representative for Portman as saying: "Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel."

It gave no further details for her reasons.

An email to Portman's publicist in Los Angeles seeking further information was not immediately answered.