A row erupted Friday between Romania's government and President Klaus Iohannis over a proposal to move the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The foreign ministry announced that "a process of analysis and evaluation with the aim of transferring the embassy has been launched".

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila of the left-wing Social Democratic Party confirmed Friday the government had adopted a memorandum on moving the embassy but added that other steps needed to be taken before a final decision.

In December US President Donald Trump sparked global controversy by announcing that the United States would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Romania would be the first EU country to follow suit.

President 'not consulted'

Dancila was more cautious than PSD party chief Liviu Dragnea, who on Thursday pre-empted any official announcement and told the Antena 3 TV channel that the decision to move the embassy had been taken.

Meanwhile Iohannis's office said he had "not been consulted or informed over this process," adding that in his opinion the decision was "not based on firm, wide-ranging evaluations".

Iohannis, who is from the centre-right and has expressed numerous disagreements with the government, pointed to the constitution, under which the president "approves the creation or shutting down" of diplomatic missions.

Emphasising that Romania's position on the Israeli-Palestinian question "had not changed", Iohannis said: "At this stage a transfer of the embassy would represent a violation of international law."