Volunteers combed near-empty beaches and workers boarded up shops on the island of Boracay on Thursday, as the Philippines' top tourist hotspot closed for a six-month makeover aimed at rescuing it from ruin.

For the first time in years, Boracay's most famous beach was almost deserted. Gone were the lines of umbrellas and sun loungers, as well as hordes of tourists and vendors, that characterised the explosive, unchecked growth of what was once a quiet paradise island.

Boracay was officially closed to visitors as of midnight Wednesday to undergo rehabilitation ordered three weeks ago by President Rodrigo Duterte, angered by a video he had seen of black sewage pouring out to sea at a Boracay beach.

Assault-rifle wielding police were posted at entry points to the once-pristine island that has become tainted by heavy commercialisation and over-development.

Regional police head Cesar Binag said the shutdown began past midnight, with tourists barred from boarding the ferry that is the main way onto the island.

"Boracay is officially closed to tourists. We are not closing establishments but tourists cannot enter. We are implementing the instruction of the president (Rodrigo Duterte)," Binag said.

About 600 policemen were deployed, with some performing life-like drills including riot officers battling bottle-hurling protesters and mock hostage taking of sunbathers — all before startled locals.

JournalistAna Santos has more from Manila.

'...we are at war'

"It looks like we are at war," Jessica Gabay, a grocery seller, said late Wednesday.

"Maybe the authorities are doing this to instill fear so people will follow the rules."

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the shutdown this month after calling the resort a "cesspool", dirtied by tourism-related businesses dumping raw sewage directly into the ocean.

During the closure only residents with ID cards are allowed to board ferries to the tiny island that is home to around 40,000 people.

On Thursday morning, police began patrolling the beach to enforce a rule prohibiting swimming except in one designated area marked by buoys.

Boats are barred from sailing within three kilometres of the shoreline and only Boracay residents are allowed to fish in its waters.