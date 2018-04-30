WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia plans to cull over one million kangaroos
The plan has sparked a debate with wildlife groups criticising the decision over fears that the mass killing of Australia's national animal could rapidly reduce their numbers.
Australia plans to cull over one million kangaroos
Some scientists advocate the mass killing of kangaroos to protect the wildlife in Australia. / AFP Archive
April 30, 2018

Australia is planning to kill more than a million kangaroos this year to protect endangered grasslands and wildlife, sparking a debate within the country. 

The annual cull of Australia's national animal is one that divides opinion. 

Animal activists have criticised the plans, warning that the killing of kangaroos by hunters coupled with the government-sanctioned cull could lead to a rapid reduction in their numbers.

Recommended

Some scientists, however, say the animals should be shot in even greater numbers. 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'