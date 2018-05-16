Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah set a scoring record this season that helped Liverpool clinch fourth place in the Premier League. Now pictures of his bearded face are boosting sales ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Manufacturers have plastered his image on traditional Ramadan products ranging from pillows to lanterns and paper cut-outs as they try to cash in on his success to offset economic hardships caused by the government’s financial reforms.

“The Mohamed Salah lantern is the highest selling lantern this year,” said Essam, a shopkeeper, who did not give his last name. Other shopkeepers at a market in Cairo’s Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood said “Salah mania” was also helping them sell.