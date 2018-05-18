While Palestinians in Gaza grieve for their loved ones, they have to deal with the dehumanising and dismissing discourse the rest of the world is occupied with.

What happened in Gaza was not a natural disaster. It was a massacre and the perpetrator is the Israeli military. Many in the mainstream media avoided pointing out who the perpetrators were and went with vague headlines like “58 dead in Gaza”.

Choosing such headlines, which distort the truth, is unfortunately the norm when it comes to Palestine.

Palestinians do not just like to die on their own. Palestinians in Gaza took to the street unarmed but with their bravery and resilient will and they faced an occupying-powerful army that knows “where every bullet lands”. The last thing they deserve from the world is victim-blaming.

The victim-shaming continues when media, following the talking points of Israeli propaganda, tries to paint the protests as "mobilised by Hamas.”

There are two troubling issues with this line, repeated again and again by many mainstream media outlets. First, it assumes that all Palestinians in Gaza are merely subjects—lesser humans—who have no free will, agency or political power, driven like a herd by “Hamas”.

Second, let’s assume for a moment that Hamas is organising the marches in Gaza. How on earth does that legitimise the killing of unarmed protestors?

Hamas is a Palestinian faction, that has supporters and opponents among Palestinians, including Palestinians in Gaza. Its popularity is not relevant, as well as its involvement. The fact is, that Israel has gunned down Palestinian protesters.

It's nothing new for Israel to justify a massacre with disgraceful talking points. But it is sad to watch the media unquestionably follow these talking points. The bottom line is that you simply don’t shoot protesters based on their political orientation, in fact you don’t shoot protesters at all.

Pigeonholing Palestinians

This is not the only way in which public discourse is dismissive of Palestinians in Gaza. Treating the situation in Gaza as a mere humanitarian crisis, and dismissing the political context and the demands raised by the protesters is yet another example.