All eyes will be on the football stadiums on Friday and Saturday as Galatasaray, Medipol Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce compete for the Turkish league title.

Turkey's top-tier football division Spor Toto Super Lig will come to an end with matches on Friday and Saturday.

While the fight to avoid relegation is over for the bottom teams, the excitement is at an all-time high for the remaining teams.

Title chasers Galatasaray, Medipol Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce will play their matches on Sunday, May 20 at 7 pm local time (GMT1600).