All eyes on trophy in Turkey's Super League
Turkey's football teams Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Basaksehir are in the running for the league title, with final matches on Friday and Saturday.
Galatasaray's supporters celebrate after winning the Turkish Spor Toto Super league football match between Galatasaray and Besiktas on April 29, 2018 at the TT Arena stadium in Istanbul. / AFP
May 18, 2018

All eyes will be on the football stadiums on Friday and Saturday as Galatasaray, Medipol Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce compete for the Turkish league title.

Turkey's top-tier football division Spor Toto Super Lig will come to an end with matches on Friday and Saturday.

While the fight to avoid relegation is over for the bottom teams, the excitement is at an all-time high for the remaining teams. 

Title chasers Galatasaray, Medipol Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce will play their matches on Sunday, May 20 at 7 pm local time (GMT1600).

Galatasaray leads the standings and will take on Goztepe in Izmir Bornova Stadium. Galatasaray only needs one point to become Turkish champions for the 21st time. In other words a draw is enough to clinch it.

Meanwhile second-place Fenerbahce will have to win and hope that both Galatasaray and Basaksehir lose their respective matches.

Third-place Basaksehir must win against Kasimpasa and hope both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce lose their respective matches if they want to be crowned champions. 

Last year's champions, Besiktas, are in fourth place and have been eliminated from the title race.

