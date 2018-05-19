WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's CHP candidate unveils manifesto at election rally
Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate for Republican People's Party, vowed to implement what he called his party's restoration policies in five pillars of the government if he is elected in the next month's vote.
Turkey's CHP candidate unveils manifesto at election rally
Muharrem Ince said his party's restoration plan will be for law and order, democracy, economy, foreign policy and education. / TRTWorld
May 19, 2018

The presidential candidate for Republican People's Party (CHP) on Saturday announced the manifesto of his party for the elections set to be held on June 24.

Addressing a campaign rally in the northern city of Samsun, Muharrem Ince said, if elected, he will restore standards to all areas of government. 

Ince will most likely be the main competitor against the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the next month's election. 

Recommended

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Samsun. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'