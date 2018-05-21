POLITICS
Arsenal set to appoint Emery as new manager
Forty-six-year-old Spaniard, Unai Emery, had previously been manager at Paris St Germain and Sevilla.
Unai Emery left PSG after two seasons in charge, having won two Coupe de France trophies, as well as the league title this season. / Reuters
May 21, 2018

Arsenal are set to appoint former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Arsene Wenger, the BBC reported on Monday.

Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Spaniard had previously been manager at Sevilla, who he steered to three Europa League triumphs.

The BBC reported that the recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and that an announcement and a news conference was expected later this week.

Emery left PSG when his contract expired at the end of this season.

While he had helped them continue their domestic dominance, his departure was assured when they failed to make significant headway in the Champions League for the second successive campaign.

PSG, who have won five French league titles in six years and are owned by big-spending Qatar Sports Investments, have struggled for success on the European stage.

Emery's team were beaten in the last-16 of the Champions League by Real Madrid this season despite breaking the world transfer record to sign Brazil striker Neymar, and were knocked out at the same stage last season by Barcelona.

Neymar was bought for 222 million euros ($268 million) from Barcelona in the close season to help increase PSG's chances of winning Europe's elite club competition, and Emery was widely held responsible for their disappointing Champions League campaign.

Arsenal are searching for their first new manager since 1996 with Wenger departing at the end of this season after nearly 22 years at the North London club where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

An Arsenal spokesman declined to comment on the situation. 

SOURCE:Reuters
