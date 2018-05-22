WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's war transforms women's role
In Syria, it was traditionally a man's job to provide for families but since the war, women refugees are taking on the role of being the sole provider. In southern Turkey, that means some have had to take on new skills in order to find work.
Syria's war transforms women's role
Sene Abuhammed's determination has yielded both an income, and a better start for her family in their new country. / TRTWorld
May 22, 2018

Sene Abuhammed was a history teacher before the start of a war in Syria but now, as a refugee in Turkey, an agricultural field has became her classroom. 

After taking a UN course in agriculture, she then saved six months' wages from harvesting cotton. With that money, she rents this land to grow her own food and forge a new career as a farmer.

With eight brothers, Sene never thought she would be the one to support her family as that was traditionally seen as a man's job.

Recommended

But more than seven years of war and displacement in Syria have led to fundamental changes in the roles of men and women.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'