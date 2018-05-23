Malaysia will try to cut its national debt of $251.67 billion, some 65 percent of GDP, by aborting or reconsidering some projects and cutting ministers' salaries, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday.

Mahathir, 92, led an opposition coalition to a shock victory in elections this month after campaigning on rising living costs and a promise to clean up corruption at the highest levels of government.

Mahathir said the national debt of Southeast Asia's third-largest economy was 65 percent of GDP, and earlier this week blamed abuses by the previous government, led by the ousted premier Najib Razak, for the ballooning figure.

"I've been informed that our debt is actually $251.67 billion (1 trillion ringgit), but today we were able to study and look for ways to reduce this debt," he said at a press conference.

Mahathir added that cabinet ministers' salaries would be cut by 10 percent and that his government would decide "very soon" on whether to continue with the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high speed rail project.

"This will be managed by the finance minister and in our downsizing process, no one with lower salaries will be affected," he added.

Najib denies wrongdoing

Najib has said previously the national debt was below his government's self-imposed ceiling of 55 percent of GDP.