In a single week, US President Donald Trump made two crucial international moves, lightning fast, to change the country’s agenda in the Middle East, and in doing so, flip the balance of power in the region.

First, Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, one of the major diplomatic achievements of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and he promised broad sanctions against Iran and the countries that continue to deal with Tehran.

Six days later, the US embassy made the highly controversial move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, resulting in the formal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

As more than 60 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, the US diplomatic corps, accompanied by Trump’s daughter Ivanka, a convert to Judaism after her marriage to Jared Kushner, celebrated the opening of their Jerusalem post.

During the protests, thousands of Palestinians were also injured, with the US backing the violence and ignoring the protests from many nations in the UN.

Israel had strongly lobbied for the embassy move, as it sought to strengthen its influence in the Middle East against growing Iranian reach.

Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran had angered the Israeli government, and as such they were hoping for a policy shift in Washington with the new president, who received support from American Evangelical Christian communities during the 2016 presidential elections.

American evangelicals have traditionally been strong supporters of Israel, believing the Biblical prophecy that indicates Jews would be in the promised land, Israel, as God’s chosen nation during the apocalypse. Thus they have worked to lobby Trump to align his policies with the prophecy.

Robert Jeffress and John Hagee, two prominent US evangelical leaders and strong Trump supporters, were present during the embassy opening in Jerusalem, praising the move as the fulfilment of the Biblical prophecy. David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel and a Jewish American, told the New York Times that evangelical Christians “support Israel with much greater fervour and devotion than many in the Jewish community.”

But the embassy move and the withdrawal from the nuclear deal caused fissures between the US and some of its other allies, including Turkey, who have explicitly expressed their opposition to both moves.

Many analysts think that Trump’s new Middle East policy, influenced by American evangelicals and Israel, will make decisive changes in the region, leading to further instability and shifting alliances.

“Developments like Trump coming to power [in the US], increase risks related to existing systematic problems [on a global scale],” said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkish national intelligence agency.

“Trump’s unbelievable evangelical steps create risks for the whole world system. It appears that recent US moves will also considerably affect Turkey’s political positions,” Ones told TRT World.

Trump’s new hardline policy is evoking bitter memories of US’ poorly planned and terribly implemented Iraq invasion in 2003. John Bolton, one of the architects of the Iraq war and a hawkish political operator, is now a national security advisor to the president, the third person in the role since Trump took office.

Trump’s new secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who was also previously the nation’s CIA director, has also been known for his evangelical beliefs. Defender of Israel, he advocates hardline policies against Iran. He promised this week that the US will impose "the strongest sanctions in history" against Iran.

"It is becoming clear these guys [Americans and Israelis] want to pick a big war in the Middle East. They want to make Iran kneel down,” said Avni Ozgurel, a Turkish political analyst and author.

"Turkey and Iran have an alliance in Syria to end the conflict, attempting to bring peace there. The US and Israel have a definite objection to our alliance."

Shifting alliances?

Turkey, though, has been a fierce critic of Iran’s sectarian agenda in the Middle East, particularly since the beginning of the Syrian civil war. Under the Erdogan-led AK Party, Ankara has also had good relations with the Sunni-dominated Gulf countries since the early 2000s. But now, Turkey and Qatar are cooperating in different areas with Iran in the face of a growing Saudi-led Gulf alliance, which is also developing secret relations with Israel.

In the absence of substantial US support in Syria, where Turkey defended the need for regime change following Arab Spring uprisings, Ankara felt abandoned by the US, its NATO ally. Furthermore, since late 2014, Washington chose to ally itself with YPG, a PKK affiliate in Syria, against Daesh. Although the PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and the US. Washington did not hesitate to fund and arm the YPG, which came to control most of northeastern Syria along Turkey’s Syria border.

The US did not do much in the face of Russian intervention in Syria outside of protesting. Russian backing allowed Damascus to solidify its political position in the country, against Turkey’s wishes.

Incrementally, Turkey, which has historically had more political gripes with Russia and Iran than US and Saudis, has found it necessary to change its position therein.

The Saudi-led Gulf countries’ move against Qatar, initially backed by Trump last year, pushed Turkish policymakers to form a political alliance with Iran and Qatar, which traditionally has better relations with Tehran than other Gulf countries.

Eventually in Syria, despite its long-standing opposition to the Assad regime, Turkey decided to engage with Russia and Iran, the political backers of the Syrian regime, against the US-led Western coalition’s designs. Now, in order to resolve the Syrian conflict, Iran and Turkey have supported the Russian-led Astana peace process by sidelining the US-led Geneva peace process.