Hungary's government will submit a new version of its "Stop Soros" bill to parliament on Tuesday, imposing criminal penalties on groups accused of supporting or financing illegal immigration, a senior government politician said.

The legislation is part of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban government's campaign against George Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier known for funding liberal causes.

Csaba Domotor, state secretary, told a news conference that the text of the new legislation will be made public later on Tuesday and the government wanted parliament to pass the law as soon as possible.

In power since 2010, Orban has increased his control over the media and has campaigned on a platform of fierce hostility to immigration for years – policies that have put him at odds with the European Union, which funds Hungary with billions of euros a year.