Bo-Kaap in South Africa's city of Cape Town is a culturally rich and unique area; since the 1700's the first freed slaves made this area their home.

This was also the birthplace of Islam in South Africa where the first mosque was built in 1884.

Several Muslim saints are also buried here.

Decades later it was the only inner-city community of colour in Cape Town that was not destroyed by the apartheid government.

People here say they want Bo-Kaap to be designated a "living heritage" area to prevent families from being forced out by new property developments.